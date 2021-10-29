Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Nidec (OTCMKTS:NJDCY) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial goods maker reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nidec had a net margin of 7.84% and a return on equity of 12.84%.

Shares of OTCMKTS NJDCY opened at $27.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.81 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.66 and a 200-day moving average of $29.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Nidec has a fifty-two week low of $24.97 and a fifty-two week high of $36.98.

Get Nidec alerts:

About Nidec

NIDEC CORP. engages in the development, manufacturing, and sale of small precision, automotive, commercial & industrial motors, electronic & optical components, and other related products. It operates through the following segments: Nidec, Nidec Electronics Thailand, Nidec Singapore, Nidec Hong Kong, Nidec Sankyo, Nidec Copal, Nidec Techno Motor, Nidec Motor, and Nidec Motors & Actuators.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Nidec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nidec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.