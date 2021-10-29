Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF) Stock Price Down 3.3%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)’s stock price traded down 3.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.69 and last traded at $0.69. 779 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 15,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.71.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.67 and a 200 day moving average of $0.83.

About Nighthawk Gold (OTCMKTS:MIMZF)

Nighthawk Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration and evaluation of gold mineral properties in the Northwest Territories. It focuses on Indian Lake Gold property, which is located at north of Yellowest territories. The company was founded on October 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

