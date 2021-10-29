NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Increased by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 217.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 265,135 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 181,521 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $40,831,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE during the 1st quarter valued at $20,757,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of NIKE by 20.6% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,524 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 2.2% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 37,497 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in NIKE by 1.6% in the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 27,004 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,589,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. 64.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get NIKE alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on NKE. BTIG Research cut shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price objective on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, September 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of NIKE from $194.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $192.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.94.

NKE stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.55. 76,804 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,497,260. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $118.80 and a twelve month high of $174.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.55. The company has a market capitalization of $260.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The footwear maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The company had revenue of $12.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 43,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $7,310,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 178,421 shares of company stock worth $28,557,507. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

Featured Story: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.