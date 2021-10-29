Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) Hits New 1-Year Low at $15.83

Nkarta, Inc. (NASDAQ:NKTX)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $15.83 and last traded at $15.84, with a volume of 7854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on NKTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nkarta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer began coverage on Nkarta in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Nkarta in a research note on Sunday, October 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.45. The stock has a market cap of $521.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.32 and a beta of 1.38.

Nkarta (NASDAQ:NKTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). Sell-side analysts predict that Nkarta, Inc. will post -2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Paul J. Hastings sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $231,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kanya Rajangam sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.28, for a total value of $372,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,640 shares of company stock worth $736,641. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nkarta during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nkarta by 4,082.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 4,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Nkarta in the 1st quarter valued at about $163,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Nkarta by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of Nkarta by 104,950.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 6,297 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

Nkarta, Inc, a a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cell therapies for cancer treatment. The company's approach for cellular immunotherapy involves chimeric antigen receptors on the surface of a natural killer (NK) cell that enable the cell to recognize specific proteins or antigens that are present on the surface of tumor cells.

