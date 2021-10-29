nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $71.36 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect nLIGHT, Inc. (NASDAQ:LASR) to announce sales of $71.36 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for nLIGHT’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $71.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $71.51 million. nLIGHT posted sales of $61.73 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that nLIGHT will report full-year sales of $275.04 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $274.09 million to $276.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $321.09 million, with estimates ranging from $319.00 million to $323.18 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow nLIGHT.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.43 million.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LASR shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLIGHT in a report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet raised nLIGHT from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised nLIGHT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.33.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total transaction of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth $379,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 50,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,636,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of nLIGHT in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,244,000 after buying an additional 64,436 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,665,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,963,000 after buying an additional 482,835 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LASR traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 133,641 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,649. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.49. nLIGHT has a 1 year low of $20.99 and a 1 year high of $46.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.71 and a beta of 2.41.

nLIGHT Company Profile

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

