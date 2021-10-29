nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “nLIGHT Inc. provides high-power semiconductor and fiber laser. It sells its products primarily in industrial, microfabrication, aerospace and defense markets. nLIGHT Inc. is based in Vancouver, Washington. “

Get nLIGHT alerts:

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of nLIGHT from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of nLIGHT in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of nLIGHT from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.33.

nLIGHT stock opened at $28.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.00 and a beta of 2.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.49. nLIGHT has a 52 week low of $20.84 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

nLIGHT (NASDAQ:LASR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.43 million. nLIGHT had a negative net margin of 8.01% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that nLIGHT will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ran Bareket sold 9,977 shares of nLIGHT stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $253,415.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of nLIGHT in the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of nLIGHT during the first quarter worth approximately $46,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 212.0% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 38.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of nLIGHT by 11.7% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About nLIGHT

nLIGHT, Inc develops and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers components. Its products include semiconductor lasers, fiber lasers and optical fibers. It operates through the following segments: Laser Products and Advanced Development. The Laser Products segment includes products such as fiber lasers, diodes, complete laser systems and components.

Featured Article: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on nLIGHT (LASR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for nLIGHT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nLIGHT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.