Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $38.55

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.55, but opened at $40.88. Noah shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 1,972 shares traded.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.38.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The asset manager reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter. Noah had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a positive return on equity of 18.19%. The company had revenue of $139.30 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Noah Holdings Limited will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.

About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)

Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.

