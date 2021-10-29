Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Shares Gap Up to $38.55

Shares of Noah Holdings Limited (NYSE:NOAH) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $38.55, but opened at $40.88. Noah shares last traded at $42.02, with a volume of 1,972 shares traded.
Several research analysts have weighed in on NOAH shares. DBS Vickers started coverage on shares of Noah in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.25 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Noah from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.91.
The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.77 and its 200 day moving average is $41.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of -29.80 and a beta of 1.38.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 224.1% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 807 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 1st quarter valued at about $49,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Noah by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.21% of the company’s stock.
About Noah (NYSE:NOAH)
Noah Holdings Ltd. provides investment advisory and wealth management services. It operates business through the following segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Lending & Other servicers. The Wealth Management segment offers a global wealth investment and asset allocation services to high net worth individuals and enterprise clients in China.
