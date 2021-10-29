Noble Roman’s (OTCMKTS:NROM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.60

Shares of Noble Roman’s, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NROM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.60 and traded as high as $0.69. Noble Roman’s shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 1,200 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 4.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of -3.14 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.60.

Noble Roman’s Company Profile (OTCMKTS:NROM)

Noble Roman’s, Inc sells and services franchises and licenses for non-traditional and foodservice operations. It offers foodservices under the trade names Noble Roman’s Pizza, Noble Roman’s Take-N-Bake, Noble Roman’s Craft Pizza & Pub and Tuscano’s Italian Style Subs. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, IN.

Featured Story: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Receive News & Ratings for Noble Roman's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Noble Roman's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.