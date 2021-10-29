Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after acquiring an additional 101,388 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 17,086 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 167.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Nomad Foods stock opened at $27.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.26. Nomad Foods has a 52-week low of $22.44 and a 52-week high of $31.85.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $596.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.65 million. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts predict that Nomad Foods will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

