Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Shares Sold by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) by 55.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 200,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 246,395 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the first quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter valued at $132,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NDLS opened at $12.22 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.49. Noodles & Company has a one year low of $6.25 and a one year high of $13.55. The firm has a market cap of $557.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,220.78 and a beta of 1.42.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Noodles & Company had a negative net margin of 0.05% and a positive return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $125.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 69,626 shares of company stock worth $903,684. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Noodles & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.20.

