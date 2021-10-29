Nord/LB Analysts Give KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) a €77.00 Price Target

Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA (ETR:KWS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Shares of KWS stock opened at €72.20 ($84.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.87, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €70.40 and its 200-day moving average is €72.48. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.75. KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA has a 52-week low of €61.10 ($71.88) and a 52-week high of €80.90 ($95.18).

About KWS SAAT SE & Co. KGaA

KWS SAAT SE & Co KGaA develops, produces, and distributes seeds for agriculture in Germany, rest of Europe, North and South America, and internationally. It operates through Corn, Sugarbeet, Cereals, and Vegetables segments. The Corn segment produces and distributes seed for corn, soybeans, and sunflowers.

