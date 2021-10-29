Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.10 Per Share

Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp cut their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Nordstrom in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 25th. KeyCorp analyst E. Yruma now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.10 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.15. KeyCorp currently has a “Buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Nordstrom’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.62) EPS.

JWN has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Nordstrom from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $39.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nordstrom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nordstrom from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

JWN opened at $28.51 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.63, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a PE ratio of -2,851.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 2.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.54 and its 200-day moving average is $33.53. Nordstrom has a one year low of $11.88 and a one year high of $46.45.

In other news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its stake in Nordstrom by 11.9% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 20,624 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Nordstrom by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 82,280 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,176,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 156,192 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,131,000 after buying an additional 16,785 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 9.5% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 6,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Nordstrom by 47.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 68,163 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 21,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.71% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of clothes, shoes, and accessories. It operates through Retail; and Corporate/Other. The Retail segment comprises selection of high-quality, brand-name, and private label merchandise, which includes apparel, shoes, cosmetics, and accessories for women, men, young adults, and children.

