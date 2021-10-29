Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Raised to $335.00

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price target increased by Susquehanna from $324.00 to $335.00 in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a positive rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $318.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $301.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $232.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $276.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $290.17.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $293.17 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern has a 52 week low of $197.77 and a 52 week high of $295.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $255.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $265.77.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.98% and a return on equity of 19.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Norfolk Southern will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 47.14%.

In other news, CMO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.15, for a total value of $245,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 30,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,567,535.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 40.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,740 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $343,000. Hoylecohen LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Hoylecohen LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 8,353 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,243,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Norfolk Southern by 49.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,026 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. 72.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corp. is a transportation company, which owns a freight railroad. It engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods primarily in the Southeast, East, and Midwest and, via interchange with rail carriers, to and from the rest of the United States.

