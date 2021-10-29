North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.12 EPS

North American Construction Group (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.12, Yahoo Finance reports. North American Construction Group had a return on equity of 18.72% and a net margin of 7.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS.

NYSE:NOA traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.50. The stock had a trading volume of 2,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 61,155. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.48. North American Construction Group has a twelve month low of $7.54 and a twelve month high of $17.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be given a $0.031 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is currently 10.08%.

NOA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet cut North American Construction Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on North American Construction Group from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James raised their price target on North American Construction Group from C$24.00 to C$26.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Pi Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised North American Construction Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, North American Construction Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in North American Construction Group stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in North American Construction Group Ltd. (NYSE:NOA) (TSE:NOA) by 771.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,012 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned about 0.08% of North American Construction Group worth $365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 43.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

North American Construction Group

North American Construction Group Ltd. engages in providing mining and heavy construction services. It offers their services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily within Western Canada. The company focuses on supporting the construction and operation of surface mines, in the oil sands.

