Northbridge Industrial Services (LON:NBI) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $122.69

Shares of Northbridge Industrial Services plc (LON:NBI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 122.69 ($1.60) and traded as high as GBX 172.50 ($2.25). Northbridge Industrial Services shares last traded at GBX 171.50 ($2.24), with a volume of 12,844 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital initiated coverage on shares of Northbridge Industrial Services in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “house stock” rating on the stock.

The company has a market cap of £47.67 million and a P/E ratio of -336.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 142.69 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 122.69.

Northbridge Industrial Services plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture, hiring, and sale of specialist industrial equipment worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Crestchic Loadbanks and Transformers, and Tasman Oil Tools. It offers loadbank equipment that are primarily used for the commissioning and maintenance of independent power sources, such as diesel generators and gas turbines; and transformers.

