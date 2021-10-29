Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have issued a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.50.

NTRS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Northern Trust in a report on Sunday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $128.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Friday, July 2nd.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Shares of NTRS stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $123.04. 742,294 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 857,630. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.95 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $114.06 and a 200 day moving average of $114.30. Northern Trust has a fifty-two week low of $76.20 and a fifty-two week high of $126.73.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.13. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Northern Trust will post 6.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 9th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.03%.

In related news, EVP Teresa Parker sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.22, for a total transaction of $500,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Clair Joyce St sold 49,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.00, for a total value of $5,785,036.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 65,786 shares of company stock worth $7,790,066. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NTRS. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 3,969 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 177.9% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust Company Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.