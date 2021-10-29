Northern Trust Corp Acquires 107,524 Shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 107,524 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.30% of Hecla Mining worth $51,939,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 27.6% during the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 300,547 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after buying an additional 64,969 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 300,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,232,000 after buying an additional 6,076 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $784,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its holdings in Hecla Mining by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 311,430 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,317,000 after buying an additional 19,863 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Hecla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $1,463,000. Institutional investors own 59.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Hecla Mining alerts:

Shares of HL stock opened at $6.10 on Friday. Hecla Mining has a one year low of $4.32 and a one year high of $9.44. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $6.77. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 33.61 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.56.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $218.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $221.49 million. Hecla Mining had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 5.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Hecla Mining will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.011 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Hecla Mining’s payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on HL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of Hecla Mining from $7.75 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hecla Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.62 price objective on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Hecla Mining in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.64.

Hecla Mining Profile

Hecla Mining Co operates as a silver and gold production company. The firm produces lead, zinc and bulk concentrates for custom smelters and brokers; and develops unrefined precipitate and bullion bars for precious metals traders. It operates through the following business segments: The Greens Creek, The Lucky Friday, The Casa Berardi, The Nevada Operations, and The San Sebastian.

Further Reading: What is the Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Hecla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hecla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.