Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stock Position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Northern Trust Corp lessened its stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,659,637 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,071 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.71% of Patterson Companies worth $50,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PDCO. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $28,006,000. Lodge Hill Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Patterson Companies in the 1st quarter worth $13,739,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,472,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,646,000 after acquiring an additional 332,987 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 786,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,142,000 after acquiring an additional 178,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sector Gamma AS acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $4,308,000. 84.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Patterson Companies alerts:

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $30.97 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.58. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.73 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Patterson Companies Company Profile

Patterson Cos., Inc engages in dental and animal health supplies. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions an value-added services to dentists and dental laboratories.

Featured Story: Purposes and Functions of the Federal Reserve

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.