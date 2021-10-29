Northern Trust Corp Reduces Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Northern Trust Corp cut its position in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 479,909 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 7,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $49,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DORM. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,729,000 after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dorman Products by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,050 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after buying an additional 4,309 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 2nd quarter valued at about $252,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 110.5% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $709,000 after buying an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dorman Products in the 1st quarter valued at about $611,000. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products stock opened at $102.67 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.75. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.68 and a 1 year high of $113.13. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $96.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.30.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The auto parts company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.04). Dorman Products had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 16.61%. The business had revenue of $348.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

