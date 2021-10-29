Northern Trust Corp Sells 25,214 Shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Northern Trust Corp lowered its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 484,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,214 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Post were worth $52,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Post by 329.3% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Post in the second quarter worth approximately $126,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Post news, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,370,475.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total transaction of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at $3,037,866.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Post stock opened at $101.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.68 and a beta of 0.78. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.12 and a 1-year high of $117.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Post (NYSE:POST) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.01). Post had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 5.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on POST. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.63.

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

