Northern Trust Corp Trims Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its position in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,507,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,031 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.89% of Vontier worth $49,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 47,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 114,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,134,000 after acquiring an additional 25,900 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $112,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vontier during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,766,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Vontier by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 369,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,053,000 after acquiring an additional 13,643 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on VNT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Vontier from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Shares of NYSE:VNT opened at $33.54 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.68. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $27.63 and a 52-week high of $37.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.53. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. Vontier had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 82.44%. The company had revenue of $724.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.19 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.05%.

About Vontier

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

