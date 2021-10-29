Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NFBK) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 on November 24th

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.13 per share by the bank on Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has increased its dividend by 29.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) has a dividend payout ratio of 38.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) to earn $1.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

NFBK stock traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.69. The company had a trading volume of 292 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,672. The firm has a market cap of $898.74 million, a PE ratio of 14.48 and a beta of 0.76. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $17.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 32.06%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $152,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,049.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total transaction of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,000 shares of company stock valued at $283,220. 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the 2nd quarter valued at $538,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 170,466 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after purchasing an additional 46,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.88% of the company’s stock.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) Company Profile

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

