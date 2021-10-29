NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) Shares Purchased by State Street Corp

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,142,815 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 900,158 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned 6.18% of NOV worth $369,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOV. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NOV by 1,313.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,554,524 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $76,207,000 after buying an additional 5,161,414 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in NOV by 112.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,034,117 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $123,083,000 after buying an additional 4,247,329 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV by 130.2% during the 2nd quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 6,225,727 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $95,378,000 after buying an additional 3,521,448 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in NOV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,772,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in NOV by 19,582,527.3% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,154,089 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $29,554,000 after buying an additional 2,154,078 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOV opened at $14.74 on Friday. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.70 and a 52-week high of $18.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -10.45 and a beta of 2.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.51.

NOV (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. NOV had a negative net margin of 10.10% and a negative return on equity of 5.46%. On average, equities analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of NOV from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, July 19th. COKER & PALMER raised shares of NOV from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of NOV in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of NOV in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NOV has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.45.

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment monitors its capital equipment backlog to plan its business. The Wellbore Technologies segment designs, manufactures, rents, and sells a variety of equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations and offers services that optimize their performance.

