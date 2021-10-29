Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) Holdings Raised by Putnam Investments LLC

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.62% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $17,987,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments by 9,867.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,315 shares in the last quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nova Measuring Instruments during the second quarter valued at about $111,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments by 26.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in Nova Measuring Instruments in the first quarter worth about $148,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVMI opened at $105.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $100.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.12. Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. has a 1-year low of $54.92 and a 1-year high of $110.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.38 million. Nova Measuring Instruments had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 20.78%. Nova Measuring Instruments’s revenue was up 56.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.29.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

