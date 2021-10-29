Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) Short Interest Up 11,500.0% in October

Novation Companies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOVC) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, an increase of 11,500.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 116,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Novation Companies stock opened at $0.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.19 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Novation Companies has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.25.

Novation Companies (OTCMKTS:NOVC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $13.06 million for the quarter.

Novation Cos., Inc through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of outsourced health care staffing and related services. Its services are performed by medical staff on-site at the company’s clients’ facilities. The company was founded by Scott F. Hartman and W. Lance Anderson on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Kansas City, MO.

