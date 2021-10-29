Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Position Cut by Capital International Investors

Capital International Investors trimmed its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 50.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 910,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 930,952 shares during the quarter. Capital International Investors owned about 0.31% of Nucor worth $87,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Nucor by 20.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 818,096 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $78,481,000 after purchasing an additional 140,385 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $725,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Nucor by 35.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,603,473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $249,750,000 after purchasing an additional 686,067 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $84,665,000. Finally, Pinnacle Family Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor in the second quarter worth approximately $2,770,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

NUE opened at $109.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day moving average of $100.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.86 and a beta of 1.38. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $128.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The basic materials company reported $7.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.46 by ($0.18). The business had revenue of $10.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.24 billion. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. Nucor’s revenue for the quarter was up 109.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 19.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.405 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Nucor’s payout ratio is currently 48.50%.

NUE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Nucor from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $123.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nucor in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Nucor in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.70.

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $437,109.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kenneth Rex Query sold 3,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.88, for a total transaction of $386,328.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,839 shares in the company, valued at $5,892,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 118,907 shares of company stock valued at $13,080,178 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment comprises of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars; structural and plate; steel trading businesses; rebar distribution businesses; and Nucor’s equity method investments.

