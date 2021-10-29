NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) PT Lowered to $73.00

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $73.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical device company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 35.46% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on NUVA. JMP Securities restated a “hold” rating on shares of NuVasive in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NuVasive from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.69.

NASDAQ NUVA opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. NuVasive has a fifty-two week low of $43.11 and a fifty-two week high of $72.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 3.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.39. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,695.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.32.

NuVasive (NASDAQ:NUVA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $294.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.17 million. NuVasive had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 0.16%. Sell-side analysts predict that NuVasive will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of NuVasive by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,410 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 48,010 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $3,254,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 380.7% in the 1st quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 423 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of NuVasive by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,988 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covington Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of NuVasive in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000.

NuVasive, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and provision of procedural solutions for spine surgery. It offers a comprehensive portfolio of procedurally integrated spine surgery solutions, including surgical access instruments, spinal implants, fixation systems, biologics, and enabling technologies, as well as systems and services for intraoperative neuromonitoring.

