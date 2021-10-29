Nuveen Asset Management LLC Acquires 103,051 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,060,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 103,051 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.99% of Tenet Healthcare worth $71,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in THC. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $83,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 18.2% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Tenet Healthcare by 385.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

THC stock opened at $71.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 2.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.15 and a 200 day moving average of $66.46. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $76.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.91.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.15% and a net margin of 2.26%. Tenet Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on THC shares. Truist Securities lowered their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Truist raised their price objective on Tenet Healthcare from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tenet Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other news, EVP Howard Hacker sold 11,326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.05, for a total value of $804,712.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Meghan Fitzgerald sold 6,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.70, for a total value of $441,797.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,751 shares in the company, valued at $2,017,497.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,811 shares of company stock worth $5,762,933 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment comprises of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

