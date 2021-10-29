Nuveen Asset Management LLC Buys 63,774 Shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) by 18.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 409,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 63,774 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.92% of WEX worth $79,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 1st quarter worth approximately $224,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $224,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of WEX in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $235,000.

WEX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised shares of WEX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of WEX in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $270.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of WEX from $223.00 to $198.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.92.

Shares of WEX stock opened at $160.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.14, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.94. WEX Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.64 and a 12-month high of $234.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

WEX (NYSE:WEX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $482.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.34 million. WEX had a negative net margin of 20.38% and a positive return on equity of 13.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WEX Inc. will post 7.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; premium fleet services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

