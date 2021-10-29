Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 5.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,234 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $68,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 48.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com by 1,038.1% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Bill.com during the first quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $215.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.07.

NYSE BILL opened at $291.51 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.19 and a 52 week high of $312.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of -249.15 and a beta of 2.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $262.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $202.03.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). Bill.com had a negative net margin of 41.43% and a negative return on equity of 6.22%. The company had revenue of $78.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bora Chung sold 799 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.92, for a total transaction of $227,651.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,765,494.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.94, for a total transaction of $403,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 223,250 shares of company stock valued at $60,229,471. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

