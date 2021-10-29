Nuveen Asset Management LLC Purchases 101,705 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 21.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 574,191 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 101,705 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $81,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PTC. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in PTC by 330.9% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Archer Investment Corp increased its holdings in PTC by 26.9% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 614 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on PTC. TheStreet lowered PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on PTC from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on PTC from $161.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.42.

In other PTC news, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,793,595.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PTC opened at $126.87 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $125.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.76. The company has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 63.12, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.21.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a return on equity of 18.25% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $435.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.43 million. As a group, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Profile

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

