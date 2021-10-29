Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 14,310 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,204 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 14,310 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $78,537,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ALB. Knuff & Co LLC bought a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Albemarle during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Albemarle by 360.0% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.75, for a total value of $325,893.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,761,168.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Raphael Goszcz Crawford sold 9,521 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.41, for a total transaction of $2,288,943.61. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,370,759.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,533 shares of company stock worth $5,373,487 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALB opened at $246.21 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $228.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $253.10.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. Albemarle had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $773.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.86%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ALB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $197.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Albemarle from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $115.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $127.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Albemarle from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.60.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

