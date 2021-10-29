Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 29,566 Shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 943,915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 29,566 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.37% of Agree Realty worth $66,537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ADC. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 78.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,745,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529,019 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,523,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $741,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,045 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,127,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $925,326,000 after purchasing an additional 896,061 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Agree Realty in the 1st quarter worth about $42,735,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Agree Realty by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,614,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $113,789,000 after purchasing an additional 386,745 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE ADC opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.06 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $61.27 and a 1-year high of $75.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.26 and its 200 day moving average is $71.21.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.12). Agree Realty had a return on equity of 3.64% and a net margin of 32.93%. On average, analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a $0.227 dividend. This is a positive change from Agree Realty’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.50%.

In other Agree Realty news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 3,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $67.56 per share, for a total transaction of $247,945.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. purchased 20,273 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.73 per share, for a total transaction of $1,373,090.29. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 30,443 shares of company stock worth $2,040,283. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on ADC shares. Truist raised their target price on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Agree Realty from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on Agree Realty from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Agree Realty currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.53.

Agree Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, development, acquisition, and management of retail properties net leased to national tenants. It specializes in acquiring and developing net leased retail properties for retail tenants. The company was founded by Richard Agree in 1971 and is headquartered in Bloomfield Hills, MI.

