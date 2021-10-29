O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.520-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.770-$1.820 EPS.

OI traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.01. The company had a trading volume of 30,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,286,843. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 6.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.76 and a 200-day moving average of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.95. O-I Glass has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $19.46.

Get O-I Glass alerts:

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. O-I Glass had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 76.08%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that O-I Glass will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OI. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of O-I Glass in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a hold rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of O-I Glass from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of O-I Glass from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.78.

About O-I Glass

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

Featured Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for O-I Glass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O-I Glass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.