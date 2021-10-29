Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Acquires 123,859 Shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its holdings in shares of Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL) by 92.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 257,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 123,859 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Tellurian were worth $1,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in TELL. KLCM Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth $46,000. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth $49,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth $51,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Tellurian during the second quarter worth $57,000. 29.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Tellurian from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley assumed coverage on Tellurian in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.83.

Shares of TELL stock opened at $3.80 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62 and a beta of 2.54. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.30. Tellurian Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $5.76.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.69 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 63.23% and a negative net margin of 173.31%. Equities analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tellurian Company Profile

Tellurian, Inc engages in producing natural gas and investing in natural gas projects. It develops a portfolio of natural gas production, LNG marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana. The company was founded by Charif Souki and Martin Houston in 1957 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

