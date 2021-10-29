Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Buys New Stake in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,102,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LNC. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 3,945.0% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,221,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,166,802 shares in the last quarter. Factorial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 7,946.1% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 1,432,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,410 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter valued at $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after acquiring an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 896,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,366,000 after acquiring an additional 411,522 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LNC opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Lincoln National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.95 and a fifty-two week high of $76.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.24. The company has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.75%.

A number of brokerages have commented on LNC. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.93.

In other Lincoln National news, CEO Dennis R. Glass sold 150,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.08, for a total transaction of $11,262,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Company Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

