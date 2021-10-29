Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP Sells 4,807 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 53.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,129 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,807 shares during the quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,004,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1,082.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 367,293 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,322,000 after acquiring an additional 336,224 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 136.2% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 41,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $10,033,000 after acquiring an additional 23,788 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,175,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,231,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323,224 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new stake in Becton, Dickinson and during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $290,398,000. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,592 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,536,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 84.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Becton, Dickinson and stock opened at $238.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12-month low of $226.15 and a 12-month high of $267.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.05. The firm has a market cap of $68.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.47, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.76.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. Becton, Dickinson and’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.00.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,285 shares in the company, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca W. Rimel sold 207 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $52,164.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,093 shares of company stock worth $2,330,578. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

