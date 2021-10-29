Old Mutual (LON:OMU) Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of Old Mutual Limited (LON:OMU) fell 1.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 75.30 ($0.98) and last traded at GBX 75.30 ($0.98). 666,116 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 703,001 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 76.75 ($1.00).

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.91) price objective on shares of Old Mutual in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.15. The company has a market capitalization of £3.37 billion and a PE ratio of 18.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 75.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 69.98.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a GBX 1.25 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. Old Mutual’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.52%.

Old Mutual Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to retail and corporate customers in South Africa and the rest of Africa, and Asia. The company offers life and savings, property and casualty insurance, asset management, and banking and lending products and services. It distributes its products through independent advisers, branches, bancassurance, direct and digital channels, and worksites.

