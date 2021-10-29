Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) Short Interest Down 67.9% in October

Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 67.9% from the September 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PL Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Old Point Financial by 14.0% in the first quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 519,857 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,227,000 after acquiring an additional 63,642 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 146,658 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 9,272 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,080,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. Western Standard LLC acquired a new position in shares of Old Point Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $874,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Old Point Financial by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 31,035 shares of the bank’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 30.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OPOF traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.12. The stock had a trading volume of 8 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,117. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.52. Old Point Financial has a 12-month low of $15.27 and a 12-month high of $26.26. The stock has a market cap of $110.77 million, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.09.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 11.57% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $12.64 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. This is an increase from Old Point Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12.

About Old Point Financial

Old Point Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services through its subsidiaries. It also involves in service bank, which offers financial services, from free checking and commercial services to home equity products. The company was founded on February 16, 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, VA.

