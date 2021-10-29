Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.19 EPS

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Old Republic International had a return on equity of 13.08% and a net margin of 17.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE:ORI traded down $0.21 on Friday, reaching $25.83. The company had a trading volume of 4,405,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,927,281. Old Republic International has a twelve month low of $16.06 and a twelve month high of $26.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Old Republic International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.29%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Republic International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Old Republic International in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

In other news, Chairman Rande Keith Yeager sold 267,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.21, for a total value of $7,011,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,563,259.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Aldo C. Zucaro sold 107,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $2,861,456.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,320,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,094,718.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 2,350 shares of company stock valued at $60,634 and sold 578,820 shares valued at $15,262,617. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Republic International stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 23.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,378,275 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 265,807 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.45% of Old Republic International worth $34,333,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 72.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Old Republic International Company Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

