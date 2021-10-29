Olin (NYSE:OLN) Price Target Raised to $81.00

Olin (NYSE:OLN) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $70.00 to $81.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

OLN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Olin from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Olin from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Olin from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olin in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $64.00.

Get Olin alerts:

Olin stock opened at $56.65 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.35. Olin has a fifty-two week low of $16.14 and a fifty-two week high of $59.20.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.32. Olin had a return on equity of 47.48% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Olin will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total transaction of $1,778,768.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in Olin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Olin in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Company Profile

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

Featured Article: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Olin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Olin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.