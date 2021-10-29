Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Price Target Increased to $200.00 by Analysts at BTIG Research

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) had its price objective hoisted by BTIG Research from $175.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

OMCL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicell from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $162.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 9th. TheStreet raised shares of Omnicell from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $156.14.

NASDAQ OMCL opened at $172.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $155.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $147.44. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $83.99 and a 12 month high of $172.76. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 132.73, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.04.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.42. Omnicell had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 11.06%. The business had revenue of $272.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.20 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 41,878 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.05, for a total value of $6,409,427.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director James T. Judson sold 4,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.00, for a total transaction of $762,552.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,567,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,499 shares of company stock valued at $11,777,868 over the last 90 days. 2.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Omnicell by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,601,000 after purchasing an additional 6,619 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 357,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,141,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,892,000 after buying an additional 5,382 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 28,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Omnicell by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 65,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,897,000 after buying an additional 5,275 shares in the last quarter.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

