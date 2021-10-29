ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Sold by State Street Corp

State Street Corp decreased its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,545,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,742,694 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 2.45% of ON Semiconductor worth $403,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 48.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 30.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 88,603 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,687,000 after purchasing an additional 20,783 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of ON Semiconductor by 57.3% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,891 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,696 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in ON Semiconductor in the first quarter valued at $28,525,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ON Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $283,000. Institutional investors own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ON. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of ON Semiconductor from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.58.

Shares of ON stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 12 month low of $23.86 and a 12 month high of $49.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.27. The company has a market cap of $20.28 billion, a PE ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 18.98%. ON Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 over the last ninety days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About ON Semiconductor

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

