One Fin Capital Management LP Acquires 60,000 Shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT)

One Fin Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 612,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Immunovant comprises about 2.6% of One Fin Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. One Fin Capital Management LP owned about 0.53% of Immunovant worth $6,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMVT. Boxer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Immunovant during the first quarter valued at approximately $16,040,000. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in Immunovant by 82.3% in the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,140,000 after acquiring an additional 903,022 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Immunovant by 104.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,542,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after acquiring an additional 789,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Immunovant by 21.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,390,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,409,000 after acquiring an additional 774,877 shares during the period. Finally, BVF Inc. IL grew its position in Immunovant by 122.4% in the first quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 1,144,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,350,000 after acquiring an additional 629,646 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Immunovant alerts:

Shares of Immunovant stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,184,990. Immunovant, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.68 and a 12 month high of $53.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.61 and a 200 day moving average of $11.23. The company has a market capitalization of $928.04 million, a PE ratio of -6.97 and a beta of 0.74.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Immunovant, Inc. will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Atul Pande purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $39,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George V. Migausky purchased 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.65 per share, with a total value of $53,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 30,247 shares of company stock valued at $243,805 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on IMVT. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Immunovant from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Chardan Capital cut their price target on Immunovant from $55.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Immunovant from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist cut their price target on Immunovant from $24.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Immunovant presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Immunovant Company Profile

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops IMVT-1401, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as has completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

Featured Story: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Immunovant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunovant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.