OneSpaWorld (OSW) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter.

OneSpaWorld (NASDAQ:OSW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $9.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 million. OneSpaWorld had a negative return on equity of 21.14% and a negative net margin of 469.85%. On average, analysts expect OneSpaWorld to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

OSW opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $977.13 million, a PE ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 2.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. OneSpaWorld has a fifty-two week low of $5.84 and a fifty-two week high of $12.52.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in OneSpaWorld stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,087 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,139 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.17% of OneSpaWorld worth $1,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OneSpaWorld from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th.

OneSpaWorld Company Profile

OneSpaWorld Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of health and wellness services. The firm also sells beauty products onboard cruise ships and at destination resort health and wellness centers. It operates through the Maritime and Destination Resorts segment. The company was founded in 1901 and is headquartered in Nassau, Bahamas.

