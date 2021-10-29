Open Governance Token Price Up 3.7% Over Last Week (OPEN)

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 7.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 29th. One Open Governance Token coin can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000355 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Open Governance Token has traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Open Governance Token has a market capitalization of $802,445.54 and approximately $40,835.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00049806 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001605 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $141.36 or 0.00226933 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00004637 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.16 or 0.00098192 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00011211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

Open Governance Token (CRYPTO:OPEN) is a coin. It launched on May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

