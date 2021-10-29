OpenOcean Price Down 9% This Week (OOE)

OpenOcean (CURRENCY:OOE) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 29th. Over the last seven days, OpenOcean has traded 9% lower against the dollar. One OpenOcean coin can currently be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OpenOcean has a total market cap of $93.33 million and approximately $5.50 million worth of OpenOcean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get OpenOcean alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001747 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00070054 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.22 or 0.00071551 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.01 or 0.00095490 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $62,076.22 or 1.00445497 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,323.99 or 0.06996643 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.23 or 0.00021413 BTC.

OpenOcean Coin Profile

OpenOcean’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 149,895,377 coins. OpenOcean’s official Twitter account is @OpenOceanGlobal

OpenOcean Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenOcean directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenOcean should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OpenOcean using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OpenOcean Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OpenOcean and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.