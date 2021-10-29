OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

OpGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPGN) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 129.3% from the September 30th total of 763,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,740,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 7.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,207 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,136,000 after buying an additional 91,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 64.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 320,333 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 125,309 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the second quarter worth about $229,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of OpGen by 502.5% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 72,353 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OpGen in the first quarter worth about $183,000. 6.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPGN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.80. 16,540 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,682,322. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 7.22 and a quick ratio of 6.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.49. OpGen has a 12 month low of $1.63 and a 12 month high of $4.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.27 and a beta of -0.56.

OpGen (NASDAQ:OPGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The medical research company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. OpGen had a negative return on equity of 99.01% and a negative net margin of 906.54%. The firm had revenue of $0.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OpGen will post -0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on OPGN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised OpGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating on shares of OpGen in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on OpGen in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “positive” rating for the company.

OpGen, Inc is a precision medicine company harnessing the power of molecular diagnostics and informatics to help combat infectious disease. It also engages in the development of molecular information products and services for global healthcare settings. It also offers guidance to clinicians about life threatening infections, improve patient outcomes, and decrease the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms (MDROs).

