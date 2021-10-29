Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP)

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer decreased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Simulations Plus in a report issued on Tuesday, October 26th. Oppenheimer analyst F. Brisebois now expects that the technology company will earn $0.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.14. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q2 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). Simulations Plus had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SLP. TheStreet lowered Simulations Plus from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Simulations Plus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Craig Hallum raised Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Simulations Plus from $95.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Simulations Plus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.50.

SLP stock opened at $48.60 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average is $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $978.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of -0.10. Simulations Plus has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $90.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 57.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 929 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 67.5% in the second quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the first quarter worth approximately $120,000. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 46.4% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

In other Simulations Plus news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 8,803 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.90, for a total value of $395,254.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.54, for a total transaction of $770,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,503 shares of company stock valued at $1,599,354. Insiders own 23.24% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Simulations Plus, Inc provides modeling and simulation software and consulting services supporting drug discovery, development research, and regulatory submissions. It operates through the following segments: Simulations Plus, Inc, Cognigen Corporation, DILIsym, and Lixoft. It designs and develops pharmaceutical simulation software to promote cost-effective solutions to a number of problems in pharmaceutical research and in the education of pharmacy and medical students.

