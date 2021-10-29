Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) Hits New 52-Week High at $24.26

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ORMP) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $24.26 and last traded at $23.41, with a volume of 692457 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Oramed Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

The stock has a market cap of $761.15 million, a P/E ratio of -34.04 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.98.

In related news, CEO Nadav Kidron sold 220,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.11, for a total value of $4,424,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 648,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,042,803.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Kevin Rakin sold 21,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.99, for a total value of $442,889.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 435.8% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,483 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 26,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 6,327 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 563.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 156,122 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 132,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oramed Pharmaceuticals by 1,516.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,269,530 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,986,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.83% of the company’s stock.

Oramed Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:ORMP)

Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the provision of oral delivery solutions for drugs delivered via injection. It focuses in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides.

